Imphal: Central and state forces have significantly increased security ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement, ensuring free movement on National Highways in Manipur starting March 8.

In response, officials have reported the deployment of a heavy security presence around Kangpokpi district, located on NH-102.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This highway connects the Moreh-Manipur-Myanmar border to Dimapur in Nagaland via Imphal.

The district, primarily inhabited by the Kuki-Zo people, has faced strong opposition from certain groups to the free movement of non-tribals, especially the Meiteis, following the ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, central paramilitary forces, including Assam Rifles, BSF, and CRPF, alongside state police, are securing NH-37, which links Imphal to Silchar, Assam, via Jiribam district. These highways serve as vital lifelines for the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ahead of Amit Shah’s announcement, officials confirmed the secure movement of over 500 vehicles transporting essential supplies along both NH-37 and NH-102.

To ensure safety, authorities have implemented strict security measures at vulnerable locations and provided convoy escorts in sensitive areas.

They have also established 109 checkpoints across various districts of Manipur, with no detentions reported for violations.

As a result of the violence, many Meitei people took flights from Imphal to travel to other cities across India.