Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the state’s law and order situation has shown marked improvement following the imposition of President’s Rule.

Singh made the remarks while addressing the media at Imphal airport on Tuesday after returning from New Delhi, where he had been camping for over a week along with 25 BJP MLAs.

Responding to questions about the formation of a new government, Singh clarified that any decision would come from the BJP’s national leadership.

“The BJP functions as a national party, not a regional one. The central leadership makes decisions like government formation in Manipur, not local leaders,” he said, stressing the importance of consulting central leaders.

Singh reiterated that their Delhi visit aimed to seek meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The delegation planned to present the concerns of the people of Manipur, including the issue of internally displaced persons (IDPs), road connectivity, and the demand for a popular government.

“We are simply conveying the people’s concerns to the Centre. Whether it’s about IDPs, highways, or restoring a popular government, our message is clear: the voice of Manipur must be heard at the national level,” Singh added.

He criticized political opponents for attempting to politicize the situation.

“While some parties demand the dissolution of the assembly, we represent the will of the people and refuse to follow any one party’s agenda,” Singh said, indirectly referring to the Congress.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur in February 2025 after Singh resigned, facing mounting criticism over how his administration handled the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The conflict, which erupted in May 2023, has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Singh noted that this is not the first time the state has come under President’s Rule. “Manipur has experienced it 11 times, even when elected governments held a majority. Such a step becomes necessary when law and order collapses,” he explained.

He affirmed that the Centre continues to hold discussions. “All communities are engaging with the Union Home Ministry, and the Centre will inevitably form a popular government,” Singh said.