Imphal: A 41-year-old shopkeeper sustained a bullet injury when security personnel reportedly opened incidental firing at a spare part shop located at Kumbi Lamlong under the Kumbi police station in southern Manipur on Thursday, officials reported.

Oinam Bihari, also known as Ibomcha and Isworchand, 41, a resident of Kumbi Santipur in the Bishnupur district, got the bullet injury on his right leg when a security personnel opened incidental firing around 1 PM on Thursday.

Also Read: Manipur police arrest KCP cadre, recover arms and ammunition in joint operation

The incident occurred when a convoy of the Mahar Regiment personnel was on the vehicles heading towards their base camp at the Kumbi Santipur, Bishnupur district.

The security men have given first aid to the injured shopkeeper at their base camp, and later the injured person was shifted to the Bishnupur district hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the police said that a case in this connection has been registered and further investigations are undergoing.