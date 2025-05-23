Manipur: Smuggler arrested with heroin and meth worth Rs 5 crore

Imphal: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police arrested a suspected smuggler and seized cache of illegal drugs in the Noney district of Manipur.

The operation led to the recovery of 50 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 569.24 grams, valued at around RS 4 crore in the international drug market.

Additionally, 49 sachets of suspected amphetamine/methamphetamine tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore, were also confiscated.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating that a large consignment of narcotics was being transported via truck along the Imphal-Jiribam-Silchar stretch of National Highway 37.

Acting on the alert, the joint forces intercepted a vehicle heading toward Noney and detained a suspect found in possession of the contraband.

Authorities have withheld the identity of the apprehended individual as investigations continue.

The suspect and the seized substances have been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings. A formal case has been registered, and further inquiry is underway to uncover the broader network behind the smuggling operation.