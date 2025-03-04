Manipur students interact with President Murmu on National Integration Tour

Imphal: A group of 28 students, including 17 boys and 11 girls from various communities in Manipur, participated in a National Integration Tour and met President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the President encouraged the students to pursue their dreams with determination and emphasized the importance of unity, education, and their role in shaping India’s future.

The students had the opportunity to explore significant landmarks within Rashtrapati Bhavan, including the Darbar Hall, AmritUdyan, Janjati Museum, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, gaining insights into India’s democratic heritage and cultural richness.

For many, this was their first train journey, traveling from Dimapur (Nagaland) to New Delhi. Their visit included paying respects at India Gate and the National War Memorial, honoring the sacrifice of the nation’s heroes.

The tour proved to be an inspiring and educational experience, deepening their understanding of India’s history, diversity, and democratic values, and instilling a strong sense of national pride and responsibility.

