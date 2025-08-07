Guwahati: For the first time since the ethnic unrest erupted in 2023, a 16-member delegation from Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), representing the Thadou community, met with various Meitei civil society organisations (CSOs) and student groups in Imphal.

This meeting marks a key effort to encourage dialogue and foster mutual understanding between the communities.

Reliable sources report that the talks included prominent CSOs such as the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Federation of Civil Society Organisation (FOCS), Arambai Tenggol, and several women’s groups. Student organisations like the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) also actively participated.

A participant, speaking anonymously to a news agency, described the event as “a significant step towards reconciliation and peacebuilding in Manipur” but declined to share details about the meeting’s agenda.

While the precise outcomes and agreements from the discussions have not been disclosed yet, the main focus reportedly revolved around promoting communal harmony and identifying ways to achieve lasting peace in the conflict-affected state.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has suffered severe ethnic violence between the Kuki-Zo community and Meiteis, resulting in nearly 300 deaths and displacing thousands of families.