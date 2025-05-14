Manipur: Three arrested in Imphal East for illegal arms sale

Imphal: The Imphal East district police of Manipur in collaboration with the central security forces’ intelligence unit deployed in Imphal, arrested three individuals on Tuesday for their involvement in the sale of prohibited weapons.

The arrests were made in the Pukhao Ahallup Makha Leikai area under the jurisdiction of Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs, leading the joint team to a location near a waiting shed in Pukhao.

The arrested individuals were reportedly waiting to complete an illegal arms deal with a buyer, intending to sell the weapons for a reported amount of Rs. 3.5 lakhs.

Among those apprehended was Naorem Naocha Meitei, also known as Chinglakpa, a 38-year-old resident of Pukhao Ahallup Awang Leikai. He is said to be an active member of the banned insurgent group UNLF (Pambei faction).

Along with him, police arrested 23-year-old Leishangthem Inaoton Singh, also known as Aphao, and 26-year-old Ayekpam Boiboy Meitei, also known as Ishanta Meitei, both residents of Pukhao Naharup in Imphal East.

During the operation, the police recovered a military-grade INSAS rifle along with a magazine, eight rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, three mobile phones, two wallets, and two identity cards from the suspects. Authorities confirmed that the recovered weapons are typically used by insurgent groups active in the region, indicating a serious breach in security.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the weapons and identify other individuals possibly linked to the illegal arms network.