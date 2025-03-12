Manipur: Three BSF jawans killed, 13 injured in gorge accident

Imphal: A tragic accident near Changoubung village in Manipur’s Senapati district caused the death of three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injuries to 13 others, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:15 PM when a DI Tata vehicle, carrying 16 BSF personnel from the 37 Battalion stationed at IIIT Camp in Mayangkhang village, plunged into a deep gorge while returning from duty at Keithelmanbi.

According to officials, two jawans died instantly at the scene, while the third succumbed to injuries at the district hospital in Senapati.

The injured personnel were subsequently transported to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Imphal for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the hospital’s mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. In a message shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Governor also conveyed his wishes for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.

