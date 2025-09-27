Imphal: Central security forces, in coordination with Manipur Police, arrested three members of different underground groups on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion and in passing on information about security forces’ movements.

Officials said a senior cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), identified as Konthoujam Opendro Singh (52) of Mongsangei Awang Leikai, Imphal West, was arrested from Sawombung Community Hall in Imphal East.

He was allegedly extorting money from government institutions, including Manipur University, the Industrial Department, and schools.

In a separate operation, forces nabbed Khangembam Thoiba Singh alias Thoi (48), an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF/PLA), from Tera Urak Checkpoint in Bishnupur district.

A resident of Kumbi Setupur, he was accused of collecting and sharing details of security personnel movements. A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from him.

The third arrest involved Ningthoukhongjam Robichand Meitei alias Chingshanglakpa/Goroba (25), an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG). He was picked up from Sawombung Bazar in Imphal East, with an Aadhaar card seized from his possession.