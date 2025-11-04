Imphal: Manipur, once a thriving destination known for its rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant events, is facing one of the most challenging periods in its tourism history due to the prevailing law and order situation in this sensitive border state.

The state’s tourism industry, which earlier attracted both domestic and international visitors, has witnessed a steep decline following a series of setbacks, officials reported on Tuesday.

Domestic tourist arrivals in Manipur have fallen sharply by 49.56%, from 58,000 in 2023 to just 29,000 in 2024, according to official data.

Foreign tourist arrivals have also dropped by 31.35%, underscoring the growing challenges confronting the state’s tourism sector.

Overall, the number of tourists visiting the state has plummeted from over 1,79,000 (1,67,000 domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019–20 to approximately 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024–25.

While this drastic decrease is primarily attributed to the ongoing civil unrest, exorbitant airfares have also discouraged potential visitors.

Travel advisories, including those issued by the U.S. Department of State, have warned tourists against visiting Manipur due to persistent threats of violence stemming from ethnic conflict, crime, and attacks on government targets, further impacting tourism confidence.

Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, expressed optimism that with concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, tour operators, and local communities, the state can once again emerge as a thriving tourism destination.