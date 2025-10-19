Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested two individuals on Saturday for impersonating officials of the Motor Vehicles Transport department and demanding money from Lagao players (gamblers) at Khurai Ahongei Irabot Leirak under Porompat PS, Imphal East district.

Police recovered a pair of uniforms and several fake documents from them.

According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Sunday, officers arrested Md. Anish Iqbal (30) of New Lambulane River Bank and Md. Amir Rahaman of Hatta Mana Ingkhol, both from Imphal East district, based on specific information.

The bulletin further revealed that the investigation showed Md. Anish Iqbal is on the waiting list for ASI recruitment in the Motor Vehicles Transport department.

“The duo hatched a plan to extort money by posing as police officers and successfully collected money through threats of legal action,” the report added.

Police registered a case under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 385 (extortion), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record), and 34 (common intention).

Authorities have remanded the arrested individuals in police custody for further investigation.