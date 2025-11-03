Imphal: A joint security force from the central and state governments arrested two active cadres of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei group (UNLF-P), along with arms and ammunition, during counterinsurgency operations conducted in the Chongtham Kona area under Lilong Police Station in Manipur’s Thoubal district, on Sunday.

The UNLF-P is currently under a peace pact with the central and state governments.

The arrests followed the busting of an insurgent camp, with the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition at the foothills of Langthabal Khunou under Singjamei Police Station, the Manipur police morning bulletin reported on Monday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Chabungbam Arjun Singh, 50, of Mayang Imphal, Konchak, Imphal West district, and Md. Najir Khan, 41, of Irong Chesaba, Mayang Imphal, Kakching district.

They were involved in extortion from the public and mediating disputes between parties through intimidation.

From their possession, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with five live rounds was seized, along with three mobile phones containing four SIM cards, and one Aadhaar card.

Based on their disclosure, another operation was conducted, and a further recovery was made from a militant camp at the foothills of Langthabal Khunou.

The items recovered included one .303 rifle with a magazine, three SBBL PAGs (Repeater), three shotguns, three Gren. 80 MK-I grenades, five detonators, and thirty 12-bore cartridges.

Also recovered were fifty-two demand letters bearing the group’s name, five .303 rounds of ammunition, six incriminating letters of the group, nine demand notes bearing the KCP group’s name, five seals bearing inscriptions of different functionaries of the group, three Aadhaar cards, and three mobile phones with three SIM cards.

Additionally, in November 2023, the UNLF (Pambei) faction signed a peace agreement with the Union and Manipur governments to abjure violence and join the mainstream.

However, some officials report that the faction has been slow to fully comply with the agreement, including surrendering weapons and members.