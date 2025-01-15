Imphal: Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S, flagged off the ‘Road Safety Month 2025 Campaign-two-wheeler rally’ on Wednesday from the Mini-Secretariat in Tuibong, Churachandpur, as part of observing Road Safety Awareness Month 2025.

The District Administration of Churachandpur organized the event.

The rally, led by the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Churachandpur, also saw the participation of ADCs and SDOs.

It concluded at the SDO Office in Churachandpur, with officials from the District Administration, DLOs, police, IRB personnel, Eimi Riders, and Royal Riders attending.

Before flagging off the rally, Dharun Kumar emphasized the importance of Road Safety Month 2025.

Dharun Kumar S, pointed out that the district faces frequent road accidents. He called on civil society, the general public, and the people of the district to support the police force in enforcing traffic rules and promoting safe driving practices to reduce and prevent accidents.

The DC urged the people of Churachandpur to follow road safety rules and take action at the village, block, sub-divisional, and district levels to make the district one of the safest from accidents. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Road and Transport has already launched unique schemes to address hit-and-run accidents.

Under the scheme, families of victims can claim compensation by filling out Form I and submitting it to the Claim Enquiry Officer (SDM/SDC) for investigation.

The officer will then submit an inquiry report in Form II to the claims settlement Officer/DC within one month, along with the necessary documents.

Families of deceased victims will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh, while those with grievous injuries will receive Rs. 1.5 lakh.

He added that the Cashless Treatment Scheme, in partnership with various hospitals, will provide cashless treatment to accident victims.