Imphal: A tribal council in Manipur is protesting regarding the lack of accommodation in government hostels for female tribal students, which is impacting their ability to attend educational institutes.

The Tribal Youth Council Manipur (TYCM), in an ultimatum served to the Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, expressed unhappiness over the occupation of the tribal girls’ hostels by the para-military forces.

The Council served an ultimatum to the Government to vacate the para-military force from the Tribal Girls Hostel, Old Lambulane in Imphal by October 8, 2025. The tribal girl students residing in the far hindland across the districts are unable to get admissions to colleges and universities due to the lack of hostel spaces, which could lead to them wasting an academic year or facing long commutes.

“If the concerned authorities fail to comply, the TYCM will be compelled to vacate the para-military force from the Tribal Girls Hostel by any means. Any unwanted incident occurring during or at the time of vacating the para-military force shall be the sole responsibility of the State Government,” the TYCM warned.

The ultimatum was served after the authorities failed to comply despite repeated requests through a representation submitted to the Governor of Manipur, the Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, and the Additional Chief Secretary, Tribal Affairs & Hills Department.

A complaint was also filed with the Chairperson of the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (MSCST), requesting the vacating of the paramilitary force from this girls’ hostel. Reports stated that the central security forces started occupation at this hostel during the height of the ethnic violence that started on May 2, 2023, which cost over 260 lives in the state.

During the height of the violence, over 70,000 central forces were deployed to restore peace in this sensitive border state. During this period, the central forces occupied several educational institutes and hostels.