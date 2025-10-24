Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, has declared a “genna” on October 29 to celebrate a historic civic reception event in honor of Thuingaleng Muivah, the supremo of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN).

The Angami-Naga word for ‘forbidden’ gives rise to the term ‘genna,’ which refers to a sacred period of religious ceremonies, festivals, and prohibitions. The community will observe the ‘genna’ at the Tahamzam (Senapati) district headquarters in Manipur.

During the ‘genna,’ people often halt daily activities, and they impose restrictions, such as prohibitions on travel, sexual intercourse, or consuming certain foods, to avert misfortune and ensure prosperity.

In declaring the “genna,” the UNC, in a statement, stated, “In reverence to our traditions and cultural practices, we, the Nagas in the present state of Manipur, hereby declare a genna on the occasion of the historic civic reception in honor of the living legend Eno Th. Muivah at Tahamzam (Senapati) on October 29, 2025.”

The UNC called upon all community members to declare holidays for all educational institutions, and that “shops shall remain closed as a mark of respect.”

It also called upon the Nagas to abstain from economic activities, including refraining from all commercial and business-related tasks.

The apex Naga body also appealed to all communities across the region to participate in community gatherings and programs to celebrate the occasion, and to uphold the spirit of unity and solidarity.

The UNC further expressed its hopes, stating, “Let this genna be a symbol of unity, strength, and commitment in our quest for self-determination, based on our unique history and position.

May our collective efforts bring peace, prosperity, and progress to the Nagas.”

NSCN-IM supremo Thuingaleng Muivah, a 92-year-old leader, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, returned to his birthplace, Somdal in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, after 61 years of revolutionary movements for the Nagas residing in India and Myanmar.

His return was marked by a massive public reception, underscoring his significance in the Naga community.