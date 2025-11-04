Guwahati: Air travellers from Manipur will get some relief as the Union Government has endorsed two new flight services — one each on the Imphal–Guwahati and Imphal–Kolkata routes.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared the development on X, noting that the decision followed discussions between MLA Susindro and the Secretary of Civil Aviation in Delhi. Officials from the Ministry confirmed that steps are being taken to introduce the new flights at the earliest.

Following the Governor of Manipur’s communication to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Air India Express has responded positively. The airline has decided to cap fares for the Imphal–Guwahati sector at ?6000 and will soon operate two additional daily flights — one to… — RAJ BHAVAN, MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) November 4, 2025

His remarks come as the state continues to face road blockades and unrest, leaving air travel as the primary means of reaching the capital.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Singh had highlighted that for over two and a half years, Manipur residents have had to rely almost entirely on air travel. Despite this dependency, airlines, he said, continue to exploit the situation.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, urging swift intervention to restore and enhance flight operations to and from Imphal.

In his letter, the Governor expressed alarm over the drastic reduction in flight frequency, noting that daily services between Imphal and Guwahati have fallen from five to two, and those to Kolkata from five to just two, with no early morning or late evening options available.