Imphal: The nationwide Watershed Yatra Outreach Campaign, a part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana – Watershed Development Component 2.0 (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) was launched at the District Commissioner Office Complex, Manipur’s Kakching District on Wednesday.

Organized by the State Level Nodal Agency (SLNA), Manipur (Watershed Management), the campaign was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan through video conferencing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The “Watershed Yatra”, objective is to generate people’s participation and create awareness about the Watershed Development activities carried out under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) in project areas.

The major activities to be carried out during the Watershed Yatra include Watershed Mahotsav, Shramdaan, Paani Ka Paathshala, and Tree Plantations.

As part of the program, Rohit Anand, IAS, District Commissioner Kakching, administered a pledge on Watershed Yatra to all present.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A rally carrying the message of water conservation was flagged off by the DC, starting from the DC Complex, Kakching, proceeding to Kakching Bazar, and returning to the starting point.

Saplings and appreciation gifts were distributed to WC Secretaries of Project Villages, while renowned personalities in Watershed and Spring Shed Management were felicitated.

T-shirts were also given to all the participants of the event.

The program was attended by N. Kulkarani Devi, Director, Planning Department, Government of Manipur and CEO, SLNA (WM), Kherdananda Potshangbam, SDO Kakching, S. Nabachandra, Project Officer, RD and PR Kakching, officials and project members from Serou, Tangjeng, Langmeidong, Waikhong Laimanai, Elangkhangpokpi, and Wangoo.