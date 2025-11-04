Imphal: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, reviewed various Central Schemes and 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) during a meeting in Manipur’s Imphal on Monday.

The Union Minister was also briefed on the details of “Fund Released by MHA for Relief Operation and Resettlement/Rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)”.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed various programs and policies of Central Ministries, Departments, and Organizations (including MHA), for ensuring the speedy implementation of flagship and other programs.

He assessed the status of different programs being implemented by various Departments under the State Government in the following sectors: Health, Education, Transport and Connectivity, Power, Tourism, Rural Development, Housing, Agriculture and Food Processing, Handloom, Handicrafts and Textiles, among others.

The Minister was briefed on “Action Plans” on improving the above sectors in a time-bound manner.

He also reviewed the projects taken up under 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS), viz Ministry of Development of the North East Region, and the expenditures incurred so far at the meeting.

Additionally, he also reviewed the status of implementation of the National Oil Palm Mission, recently launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare. The State officials explained the potential, challenges, and action plan for this Mission.

Various Flagship Schemes of the Government of India and initiatives taken by the State Government were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretaries of various State Departments, Heads of Departments, and other senior officials.

Union Minister also gave assurance to extend necessary support from the Central Government to ensure the development and progress of the State.

Later, the visiting Minister called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal.