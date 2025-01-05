Manipur: UNLF-P OGW arrested in Imphal East

Imphal: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police apprehended a suspected Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) which is currently in peace talks with the governments at the centre and Manipur.

The team received specific intelligence input about the presence of armed OGWs of the UNLF(P) with reports linking the individual to extortion, vehicle hijacking and intimidation activities.

The joint team based on the input, conducted an operation in Hatta Golapati of Imphal East district, which resulted in the recovery of a four-wheeler that had been forcefully snatched from its owner, an official statement said on Sunday.

The operation was successful, and the suspect aged about 33 years was apprehended from the Khomidok area of Keirang, Imphal East district.

The OGW along with the recovery items was taken into custody by Imphal East Police for further questioning and investigation.

Notably, the governments at the centre and state signed a Peace Agreement with the UNLF, the oldest insurgency outfit in the region on November 29, 2023.