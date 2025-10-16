Guwahati: Fourteen village chiefs from the Indo-Myanmar border areas in Manipur’s Chandel district have jointly opposed the ongoing border fencing project, declaring that no construction activities will be permitted within their respective jurisdictions.

In a collective statement, the chiefs cited growing anxiety among villagers over the demarcation works along the frontier. They warned that the fencing could significantly impact the land, identity, and community interests of border residents.

“After thorough deliberation, we have unanimously resolved to oppose and prohibit any continuation of the fencing project within our jurisdictions,” the statement said. The leaders also cautioned that the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) or any other authority continuing construction despite their objections “will not be held responsible for any consequences that may follow.”

The chiefs further urged the government and relevant agencies to halt all border construction activities until the long-standing demand for a Separate Administration for the Kuki-Zo people is addressed. This political issue continues to fuel tensions and negotiations in the region.

This coordinated stance highlights deep-seated local opposition to the fencing initiative, which many fear could alter traditional village boundaries and divide families and communities living along the international border.

The Indo-Myanmar border region in Chandel, home to several Kuki-Zo settlements, has seen rising unrest over the demarcation drive, with residents arguing that it threatens their ancestral lands and cross-border cultural ties.