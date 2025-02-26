Imphal: The Phubala Village Volunteers of Bishnupur district in Manipur voluntarily surrendered various weapons, including a sniper rifle and a pistol, to the Superintendent of Police in Bishnupur, on February 26.

The volunteers handed over the arms, ammunition, and tactical gear through the Phubalakhul Peace Committee.

This marks the first time the peace committee has surrendered weapons to police authorities in the valley district.

The surrendered items included a sniper rifle with a magazine, a 12-bore action gun, a locally made pistol with two .32 ammunition, 10 tear smoke shells, 3 hand grenades, 32 ammunition, two pairs of shoes, 12 bulletproof jackets, and 5 radio wireless sets.

Following the announcement of Manipur Governor to surrender illegal weapons used by anti-social elements, people surrendered over ten weapons, including double-barrel shotguns and submachine guns, at various police stations in Bishnupur district.

The surrender deadline set by the governor is February 27.