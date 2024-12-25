Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Wednesday that the state had been on a progressive path of development and good governance until the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year, which disrupted normal life in the northeastern state.

Speaking at the Good Governance Day function in Imphal, Chief Minister Singh highlighted Manipur’s achievements prior to May 3, 2023, including hosting significant events like the G-20 meetings, the Femina Miss India competition, and a tri-nation football tournament.

CM Singh claimed that when his government assumed power in 2017, the law-and-order situation in Manipur was dire. His administration prioritized establishing people-focused governance to address these challenges.

The Chief Minister outlined various welfare schemes and initiatives aimed at improving public services.

One of the flagship programs, “Meeyamgi Numit,” provides citizens with easy access to essential services.

Through this initiative, residents can obtain certificates, permits, and land revenue documents; receive soil health and farmer cards; undergo health check-ups; and address issues related to MGNREGS.

He also spoke about the “Go to Hills” mission, which was launched to bridge the gap between the state’s hill and valley regions.

He highlighted a 40-50 percent increase in admission rates at government schools as evidence of growing public trust in the state’s education system.

Other initiatives mentioned included the “College Fhagathansi Mission” and “Chief Ministergi Artistesinggi Tengbang (CMAT),” which focus on enhancing educational and artistic opportunities for the people of Manipur. These programs, Singh said, exemplify good governance.

CM Singh reiterated his government’s commitment to advancing development and ensuring good governance in Manipur, despite the setbacks caused by ethnic violence and the pandemic.