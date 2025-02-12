Imphal: In the continuous search and area domination operations, the substantial cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and raid sets was recovered in the hill ranges along Bongbal Khullen village under the southeastern Thoubal district.

Following precise intelligence inputs that militants and anti-socials were hiding to make their presence felt, a joint team of the Manipur police and central forces including Assam Rifles conducted raids and search operations at the targeted location.

Though the militants fled from the scene on smelling the incoming security forces, a large amount of weapons were recovered from the abandoned hideout.

The recovered items included two country Automatic Rifle without magazines, one Heavy Caliber 81 mm Launcher, one 65 mm Mortar, one 2-inch Mortar, one .303 Bolt Action Rifle, one Pompi Gun, one Pompi shell, four Chinese Grenades, one Explosive weighing about 2.5 Kilograms, one Radio Set with charger, ten.303 live rounds and two 12 Bore live cartridge.

The recovered items have been deposited to the concerned police station for relevant purposes and an FIR has also been registered in this regard, the police added.

