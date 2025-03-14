Manipur: WMC urges Prime Minister for practical solution

Imphal: World Meitei Council (WMC) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a practical solution for free movement on the National highways in Manipur.

The Council in a representation submitted to the PM stated that a few marauders are challenging India government’s free movement on NHs in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 8 ordered the authority to initiate free movement on the National Highways of the state, the council stated.

WMC also urged the district authorities to monitor the problematic 10 villages, including Motbung, Sapermeina, Kangpokpi, etc, a distance of approximately 20 kilometers-long troublesome highway for ensuring safety and security.

The council said, much to the chagrin of the Meities, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) also announced its persistent opposition to the Union Government’s free movement initiative.

The shutdown started on March 8 at midnight after the death of one Kuki-Zo volunteer at the action of the Indian paramilitary forces enforcing NH 102.

As the shutdown lifted over 750 vehicles laden with essential items, petroleum products, and passenger buses started arriving at Imphal Friday through the NH 102, passing Kangpokpi district amid tight security.

Moreover, KZC is still imposing the movement of Meities in the Kuki-Zo areas of the national highways in Manipur, the council added to the representation.