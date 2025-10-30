Imphal: For the first time, security agencies in Manipur have arrested a woman for allegedly luring youths through mobile phones into insurgent groups, especially the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), officials said on Friday.

Identified as Ningthoujam Anita Devi, also known as Rashida (44), a resident of Sairemkhul Maning Leikai, Imphal West district, and currently residing in Langol Game Village Zone-I under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West district, she was arrested from the locality of her present residence.

Police reported that she was picked up on Wednesday after intelligence agencies tracked her mobile calls and data, through which she was allegedly “luring youths into insurgent activities and collecting weapons for liberation movements,” the officials said.

The police report further stated that a preliminary investigation revealed her role in recruiting a girl from Jiribam district to the RPF/PLA. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from her.

The report added that the arrestee, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the concerned police station to gather further details about youth recruitment into insurgent groups.

Police are also verifying her mobile data through the relevant communication offices.