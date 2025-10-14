Guwahati: A 27-year-old woman from Manipur was found dead, and her live-in partner critically injured, in a suspected case of murder and attempted suicide in Delhi’s Munirka area on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Thempi Khongsai, worked as a beautician. Her partner, Thangjam Viney Meitei, is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The couple, originally from Manipur, had been living together in a rented apartment in Munirka for the past three years.

Police were alerted through a PCR call about a domestic disturbance. When officers reached the flat, they found the main door locked from the inside.

After getting no response, they broke in and discovered that the bathroom door was also bolted. Inside, both individuals were found lying unconscious on the floor with deep injuries to their necks.

“A knife was found nearby, and there were signs of heavy bleeding. The woman had a severe cut on the back of her neck,” said a senior police official. Both were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Khongsai dead. Meitei remains in a critical condition.

Preliminary findings suggest the couple had frequent arguments, often linked to financial stress. Neighbours believed they were married, unaware they were in a live-in relationship.

On the day of the incident, the couple reportedly had another heated exchange. During the argument, Khongsai called her father to inform him of the situation. Alarmed, he contacted their landlady, who then asked her daughter to alert the police.

Police recovered a blood-stained knife from the scene, which has been sent for forensic examination.

A case has been registered, and investigators are waiting for Meitei to regain consciousness so they can record his statement.

Further investigation is underway.