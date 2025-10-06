Imphal: The Zomi Council (ZC) has issued a travel advisory restricting Zomi air travellers from using Imphal International Airport to connect to flights bound for other states.

In Manipur, the Zomi form part of the larger Zo community, which spans across India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, and includes sub-groups such as the Paite, Zou, Gangte, and Vaiphei.

In a statement released on Monday, Mary Jones Vung, Secretary of Information and Publicity at ZC Headquarters, said the Council has received information that some passengers from Zomi areas recently used helicopter services between Churachandpur and Imphal.

According to the statement, most of these travellers disembarked at Imphal Airport and boarded connecting commercial flights to other Indian states.

The ZC also observed that certain local individuals, both officials and civilians, have encouraged people in Churachandpur to adopt this mode of travel more widely.

The Council clarified that the government has not provided any formal safety assurances, nor has it reached an agreement with public leaders in the Imphal valley to ensure safe transit for Zomi travellers.

The ZC has strongly advised community members to avoid this travel route until it issues further notice.

The Council emphasized that its primary concern remains the safety and well-being of every Zomi traveller.

It warned that anyone who chooses to ignore the advisory will bear personal responsibility for any untoward incident that may occur.