Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday stated the urgent need for restoring a democratically elected government in Manipur, calling it a key step toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the violence-hit state.

During his visit to Imphal, Sangma stated that the NPP would consult its MLAs and stakeholders before deciding whether to support a BJP-led government.

Party MLAs, State NPP President Y. Joykumar Singh and other local leaders greeted him at the airport.

However, he made it clear that any path to normalcy must begin with restoring democratic governance.

“We believe that without a democratically elected government, Manipur cannot move forward. Political stability, backed by the people’s mandate, is essential to restore peace,” Sangma said while speaking to reporters.

He added that the NPP would examine the current situation thoroughly and engage with its legislators before making any strategic decisions.

“We stand for a pro-people, democratic setup that truly represents the will of the public,” he reiterated.

Sangma’s remarks come nearly a year after the NPP withdrew support from the previous BJP-led coalition in Manipur, citing a breakdown in leadership under then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

While Sangma acknowledged a drop in violent incidents, he cautioned that real peace remains elusive.

“Peace is more than the absence of violence. It’s about rebuilding trust and creating a system where people feel heard. And that starts with elected leadership that is accountable to the people,” he said.

During his three-day visit to Manipur, Sangma plans to meet with civil society leaders and community stakeholders.

He stressed that these conversations are vital to ensuring any future government reflects grassroots concerns.

“Engaging with the people directly is essential. Without understanding what communities are going through, no government, democratically elected or not, can truly represent them,” Sangma added.

He further called on all political parties and leadership groups to work collaboratively, urging a united approach to rebuilding governance and civic trust in the region.

Sangma’s Manipur visit follows consultations with party leaders and MLAs and will be followed by engagements in Nagaland from October 9 to 11.