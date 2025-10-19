Imphal: Dr. H. Gojendro Singh, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, reported a sharp rise in cases of depression, insomnia, and emotional instability following the recent crisis in Manipur. Doctors observed these conditions during outpatient consultations and field visits.

He shared these insights on Sunday at a one-day Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support Clinic held for internally displaced children currently residing in relief camps across Thoubal and Kakching districts. The event took place at Angaan Ching Eco Park in Kakching District. A total of 27 children from 10 relief camps in both districts participated in the program.

Dr. Gojendro emphasized that mental health issues affect individuals of all ages and backgrounds. He noted a similar increase in cases of adult insomnia, emotional disturbances, and suicidal tendencies, based on OPD records and field reports.

Encouraging the children to stay hopeful, he reassured them that no sorrow or problem lasts forever. He observed a visible improvement in the children’s emotional state, saying many are now showing renewed hope and confidence compared to the early days of the crisis.

Dr. Gojendro shared the inspiring story of a child from a relief camp who had recently secured admission to an MBBS program and urged others to find motivation in such achievements.

He further emphasized that hope and determination can lead to success, even in the toughest situations.

The program’s main highlight was the screening and counseling of children’s mental and psycho-social health by RIMS doctors.

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) organized the program in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology, RIMS Imphal; Department of Social Welfare; District Child Protection Unit (Kakching); and Child Welfare Committee (Kakching).

The ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, claimed 260 lives and affected over 60,000 people, including 20,000 children.