Imphal: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a directive urging strict adherence to the Flag Code of India, 2002 (as amended in 2021 and 2022) and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, emphasizing the dignified use and display of the Indian National Flag.

The advisory follows an incident on February 15, 2025, in Churachandpur district of Manipur, where irate youths allegedly pulled down the national flag and trampled on it at the District Commissioner’s office. The act drew concern from both the Union and state governments.

Attention was also drawn to the matter by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur and Rajya Sabha MP. Sanajaoba, in a social media post, called the disrespect of the Tricolour and the burning of DC and SP offices by Kuki-Zo militants a “serious threat to national security” and urged stern action by the Union government.

The September 24, 2025 advisory highlighted that the National Flag, symbolizing the aspirations and unity of the people, must always occupy a position of honour.

It noted a “perceptible lack of awareness” among the public and government agencies regarding proper use, laws, and conventions governing the Flag.

The MHA clarified that paper flags may be waved at national, cultural, and sports events as permitted under the Flag Code, but they must not be discarded or thrown on the ground and should be disposed of privately, maintaining the Flag’s dignity.

The directive urged all State Governments, Union Territory administrations, and secretaries of all ministries and departments to ensure strict compliance and public adherence to protect the sanctity of the National Flag. Copies of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 are available on the Ministry’s website: www.mha.gov.in.