Imphal: Nearly 100 vehicles, including goods-laden trucks and LPG tankers, remain stranded along National Highway 102, connecting Manipur and Nagaland, as drivers continue an indefinite strike for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The protest, organised by the Manipur Drivers’ Association (MDA), comes in response to the alleged assault of truck driver Ashepri David by personnel of the Sapermeina police station. The MDA is demanding immediate action and suspension of the officers involved.

According to reports, the incident took place around 7:30 am on Friday near the Sapermeina police check gate.

Ashepri David, a resident of Tungjoy village in Senapati, was returning from Imphal after loading goods when he was reportedly beaten by three police personnel in front of the Officer-in-Charge over a dispute regarding an entry fee. The OC allegedly did not intervene.

MDA General Secretary Sanjoy Kshetrimayum condemned the police action, stating that no dialogue with the government would take place until the personnel are suspended. He also appealed to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to step in, highlighting concerns over alleged routine extortion at police check posts, with loaded trucks being asked for Rs 200 and empty ones Rs 50.

The Senapati District Truck Owners’ Association (SDTOA) and Senapati District Truck Drivers Union (SDTDU) alleged that the driver was kicked and punched before being taken into police custody, prompting widespread outrage among drivers in the region.