Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that many people are still unaware of the root cause of the present unprecedented crisis and are often carried away by emotions.

Singh was speaking while attending an Award Presentation of the 21st Manipuri courtyard play (Shumang Leela) 2024-2025 ceremony at Imphal on Friday.

Singh expressed hopefulness that through the medium of courtyard play, the public could be made aware of the core issues of the present crisis.

Shumang Leela is a powerful medium that reflects the socio-cultural ethos of our state, he said.

Recalling the role played by courtyard play artistes during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating mass awareness, Singh stated that people were earlier reluctant to vaccinate themselves.

During that time, he consulted popular artistes for organizing street plays to create awareness of the importance of taking vaccinations.

The tourism sector of the State will play a crucial role in the process of cultural integration to showcase unity in diversity, he said.

Singh informed that the government had already allocated an amount of around Rs. 2.5 crore for the upgradation of the Th Iboyaima Shumang Leela theatre to the modern standard.