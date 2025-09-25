Imphal: A joint team from central security forces and Manipur police arrested two individuals associated with valley-based underground groups and recovered with extorted money, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones on Wednesday, officials reported on Thursday.

Naorem Abinash Singh (20), a cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, was arrested from his residence located at Kakching Sumak Leikai, Naodam Bazar, Kakching District.

The arrestee had extorted Rs. 5000 from a businessman in the Kakching area. From his possession, a mobile phone, a sling bag, and a wallet were seized.

In another operation, a cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was also captured from the Tronglaobi area under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur district. Salam Kipjen Singh (45) of Chingmei Awang Leikai, Bishnupur district, was arrested along with a two-wheeler and a mobile phone.

The police in another report stated that following an investigation into the 19th September ambush on 33 Assam Rifles at Nambol Sabal Leikai, Bishnupur district, one prime accused was apprehended.

Arms and ammunition used in the ambush have been recovered, too. The report added that there have been some comments in the media that the photograph released earlier in connection with the arrest in the ambush case was morphed/photoshopped.

The police clarified and categorically stated that the photograph was not morphed in any manner. For transparency and clarity, the photograph of the accused along with the recovered arms and ammunition is released herewith.