Imphal: Central Forces apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Manipur-Myanmar border near the Chassad police station in Kamjong district.

Officials reported that they recovered a pistol with a 9mm live round, a Chinese grenade, a radio set, and a mobile phone from his possession on Friday.

Based on intelligence from across the border, the Assam Rifles maintained a high alert.

During a flash operation, AR troopers apprehended the PLA cadre, Saikhom Mahesh Singh (23), from the general area of Kultuh village near the Indo-Myanmar Border 114 & 115 under Chassad-PS, Kamjong District in Manipur.

They arrested him while he was attempting to cross from Myanmar into Manipur on Friday morning.

The authorities later handed over the individual, along with the seized items, to the Manipur police for further legal proceedings.