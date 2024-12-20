Guwahati: The Centre has reimposed the Protected Area Regime in the bordering states of Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland in the wake of increasing security concerns arising from the influx of foreign nationals from the neighbouring countries.

The Manipur government said that with the reimposition of the Protected Area Regime, the movement of foreigners visiting the state will be closely monitored, and they will be required to obtain the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The PAP was scrapped for the three Northeastern states in 2011 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in order to boost tourism.

A foreign national is required to obtain a PAP to visit certain areas of India, mainly the Northeast, after meeting the mandatory requirements.

The PAP is usually granted for a period of 7-10 days and can be extended by providing details and reasons for the extended stay.

The MHA and the state department concerned are the competent authorities to issue or extend the permit.