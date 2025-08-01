Guwahati: Parliament on Friday failed to take up a crucial resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur as relentless opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls brought Rajya Sabha proceedings to a complete halt.

Although the agenda listed it for Friday, the House failed to discuss the extension of central rule in violence-hit Manipur, and also did not take up the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, or private members’ business.

Opposition MPs staged vociferous protests demanding a debate on the Election Commission’s SIR exercise in Bihar and its immediate rollback, stalling both Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Chaos erupted as several MPs from the TMC, DMK, AAP, and Congress tried to enter the well of the House. Marshals and CISF personnel blocked their entry, prompting some lawmakers to call it a “paramilitary takeover” of the Rajya Sabha.

Among those who reached the well and raised slogans were Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghosh (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), and Sanjay Singh (AAP).

Women MPs also sneaked into the well despite heightened security and protested against the barricades.

Chairperson Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was presiding in the afternoon, tried to resume Question Hour and called Congress MP Vivek Tankha to ask a supplementary.

However, Tankha refused to proceed, citing that the House was “not in order.” Amid continued disruptions, the Chair adjourned the House for the day. The Rajya Sabha will next meet on Monday morning.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh condemned the presence of CISF personnel inside the chamber. Ramesh alleged a “takeover” of the Council of States by security forces, calling it unprecedented in the history of Parliament.

The opposition has demanded a full discussion on the SIR exercise, alleging that authorities arbitrarily rolled it out in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he had received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267, including on SIR, discrimination against migrant workers, US import tariffs, and IT layoffs, but rejected them for not adhering to procedural rules.

When RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha urged a discussion on SIR, Harivansh responded that House rules prohibit taking up the matter as it is sub judice.

He asked members to return to their seats and invited AAP’s Ashok Kumar Mittal to raise his Zero Hour point. Protests, however, continued, and the House was adjourned within 11 minutes.