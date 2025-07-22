Imphal: Intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations, conducted extensively by a joint team of state and central forces, led to the arrest of four individuals associated with an underground outfit primarily operating in the Manipur valley.

On Tuesday, the police reported that the arrested individuals, aged between 21 and 41 years, had carried out extortion and other criminal activities across the state over the past few months.

The security team apprehended four active cadres of the proscribed United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from the Koirengei Chingol Leikai area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Nishan Ngangbam @ Tamngakpa, a 24-year-old resident of Khumbong Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district; Laishangbam Roshan Singh @ Yaibi, a 35-year-old originally from Churachandpur Khuga Tampak Meitei Leikai and currently residing at Langol Game Village, Zone-1, in Imphal West; Chungkham Kiran Meitei @ Lepsinba, a 21-year-old from Khumbong Mayai Leikai in Imphal West; and Chandam Ratan Meitei @ Lion, a 41-year-old resident of Koirengei Bazar in Imphal East.

During the operation, security personnel recovered several items from the suspects, including a silver Hyundai Getz car bearing registration number AS03G 4722, Rs 9,230 in cash, a Rs 10 Nepalese currency note, five mobile phones, five SIM cards, four Aadhaar cards, and one PAN card.

The Heingang Police Station took the individuals into custody and booked them under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as amended under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.