Imphal: Alert security forces foiled the nefarious plans of anti-social elements to cause bloodshed near the Manipur-Assam border on Sunday, police reported Monday.

Bomb experts from the Indian security forces, working with the Manipur police, neutralized explosive devices and prevented a potential terror attack at a site along the Manipur-Assam interstate boundary on Sunday.

They conducted intelligence-based operations in the fringe area of Makhabasti, Jiribam district of Manipur, which borders Assam’s Cachar district to the west.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of civil police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, equipped with a metal detector and an IED detection dog, carried out a thorough search and recovered several military-grade items.

During the search, the dog detected a hidden explosive device in a bamboo bush.

A detailed inspection uncovered a cache containing an IED weighing approximately 2 kilograms, rifles, ammunition, a walkie-talkie set, flare rounds, and protective gear such as bulletproof jackets and helmets.

The police confirmed that the team successfully diffused the IED and deposited the recovered items at the relevant police station following standard procedures. Authorities have launched further legal action in the case.