Security forces stage flag marches in 3 Manipur districts

Imphal: Security forces, including Assam Rifles, CRPF, RAF, BSF, and Manipur Police, conducted flag marches across three districts in Manipur over the past 24 hours.

This was the first such action since the state came under President’s Rule. The marches were held in preparation for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for free movement along the National Highways connecting Manipur to the rest of India on March 8.

The flag march in Bishnupur district began at Nambol Irabot stand, involving 272 security personnel. The march proceeded to Sabal Leikai crossing, then on to Kangmong area, where a cordon and search operation took place.

Some houses in Kangmong were searched, though no arrests were made. The security forces continued the march to Kangmong Leimaram. Similar flag marches were reported in sensitive areas of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

Officials explained that the flag marches were part of an area domination effort to restore peace, ensure the safe movement of people, and maintain law and order in Manipur.

