Guwahati: An IndiGo flight bound for Imphal in Manipur returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff on Thursday due to a minor technical issue, the airline confirmed in an official statement.

IndiGo flight 6E 5118, which had departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport, experienced a snag early in the journey. As a safety precaution, the flight crew turned the aircraft around and landed it safely back in Delhi.

“A minor technical issue was identified soon after takeoff. Following standard operating procedures, our pilots decided to return to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely at IGI Airport,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

After the aircraft underwent mandatory technical inspections, engineers cleared it for service, and it resumed its journey to Imphal in Manipur shortly afterward.

While the airline did not disclose the nature of the technical problem, it assured that no injuries were reported and that passengers received assistance during the delay. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. As always, their safety and security, along with that of our crew and aircraft, remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

This marks the second technical-related incident involving IndiGo flights in two days.

On Wednesday, IndiGo’s flight 6E 6271 from Delhi to Goa was diverted to Mumbai after the crew detected a mid-air technical issue. Originally scheduled to land at Manohar International Airport in Goa, the flight instead landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as a precaution.

IndiGo immediately initiated technical checks on the grounded aircraft and deployed an alternative plane to continue the journey. “We arranged another aircraft to complete the trip, which will depart shortly with passengers on board,” the airline confirmed.