Imphal: Security forces arrested two cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) and one member of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) during coordinated operations across Imphal East and Thoubal districts in Manipur on Sunday.

The police identified the arrested KCP-PWG members as Buyamayum Arif Khan (30) and Ngangom Rabi Singh alias Nganba (46). Joint teams from central and state forces apprehended them during separate raids in the Khurai and Lilong areas.

In a third operation, police also arrested RK Johney Singh alias Nganba Khuman (25), a PREPAK member from Top Khongnang Makhong, Imphal East. The team tracked him down at Porompat DC Road under Porompat Police Station.

Authorities revealed that the three suspects had been extorting money from the public and private institutions, including brickfields, sawmills, banks, hospitals, schools, colleges, oil pumps, shops, and stone crusher contractors in the valley districts.

Police recovered nine demand letters, one laptop with accessories reportedly used in extortion activities, three mobile phones with two SIM cards, and a wallet containing Rs. 5,500 from the suspects.

The authorities handed over the arrested individuals and the seized items to the respective police stations for further legal action.