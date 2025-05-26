Imphal: In the past 24 hours, a joint team of central security forces and civil police arrested three active cadres belonging to three separate underground outfits during anti-insurgency operations across Manipur’s valley districts, police said.

The security team carried out separate raids and apprehended the individuals, who were reportedly involved in activities such as extorting money from parents by offering false promises of backdoor school and college admissions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities identified the first arrest as Md. Sadam (31), an active member of the KCP (Taibangnganba) faction, was detained in the Yaingangpokpi area of Imphal East.

The second individual, Nambram Amujao Singh alias Lanngakpa (25), a cadre of UNLF (Pambei), was arrested near the Koireng statue on Moirang Sendra Road, under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District.

In another operation, the joint team captured Wahengbam Isriel Singh alias Chalamba (47), an active KCP cadre, from Patsoi Part-I village under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the arrests, the forces recovered three mobile phones and several unauthorized documents, including PAN cards, Aadhar cards, and ATM cards, from the suspects’ possession.

Police confirmed that they handed over the arrested individuals and the seized materials to the respective police stations for further legal action.