Guwahati: Manipur was jolted by three successive earthquakes early Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences. Despite the tremors, authorities reported no damage at the time of this report.

The first earthquake, a moderate magnitude 5.2 event on the Richter scale, struck at 1:54 am with its epicenter located near Churachandpur district. The tremor originated at a depth of 40 kilometers, with coordinates at 24.46°N latitude and 94.70°E longitude

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Roughly 30 minutes later, a second, lower-intensity shockwave hit Noney district. This aftershock, which registered 2.5 magnitude, struck at 2.26 am from a depth of 25 kilometers (latitude 24.53°N, longitude 93.50°E), according to the NCS.

Later in the morning, at 10.23 am, the region experienced a third quake, this time a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, again centered in Churachandpur district. The tremor struck at a depth of 36 kilometers, at coordinates 24.55°N, 93.70°E, further indicating ongoing tectonic stress in the region

The NCS published both seismic events on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, detailing the coordinates and magnitudes. These back-to-back seismic occurrences have raised concern among residents, though no panic was reported.

“We clearly felt the first jolt at home,” said a resident from Ningthoukhong village in Bishnupur district.

Manipur lies in Seismic Zone V, the highest-risk category under India’s seismic zoning map. The region sits close to the Indo-Myanmar Seismic Belt, a tectonically active fault line known for frequent and sometimes damaging earthquakes.