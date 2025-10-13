Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested two individuals linked to proscribed insurgent groups and recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication devices, from two busted camps on Sunday, officials reported on Monday.

Security forces apprehended an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, Konthoujam Vikash Meitei, also known as Tamthiba and Bungo, aged twenty-two, from his residence at Lamshang Haorang Sabal Mamang Leikai under Lamshang Police Station, Imphal West district.

Based on information obtained during his on-the-spot interrogation, security forces captured Nongmaithem Shyamkumar Meitei, also known as Ramu, aged thirty-nine, a cadre of the outlawed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, from Uchon Awang Leikai under Andro Police Station, Imphal East district.

He is a resident of Sekmaijin Khunou under Hiyanglam Police Station, Kakching district.

In the third phase of the operation, which was carried out at multiple locations within Bishnupur district, security forces dismantled several militant camps and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, according to the reports.

The recovered weapons included one INSAS rifle with a magazine, five bolt action rifles, one AK-47 rifle with a magazine, one MP-9 with a magazine, two double-barrelled guns, two point thirty-two pistols with one magazine, fifteen live rounds of assorted ammunition, three twelve-bore cartridges, two stun shells, two rubber bullets, three tear smoke shells, and three bulletproof plates.