Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), involved in anti-social activities during an operation at a hilltop in Imphal East district.

Police arrested Ngairangbam Ajit Singh (59) and Laishram Bijoy Singh (56) on Wednesday from the hilltop of Yourabung Mayai Leikai, near the waiting shed under Lamlai police station in Imphal East District, according to police report.

The police arrested them for extorting money from the general public, private firms, government officials, and Food Corporation of India godowns in Mantripukhri and other areas of Greater Imphal.

The report also stated that police recovered a mobile phone and incriminating documents from their possession.

