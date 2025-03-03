Imphal: Manipur police arrested two alleged drug smugglers from Assam along with Brown Sugar worth around Rs 20 lakhs during a drive in Senapati district of Manipur, bordering Nagaland, on Sunday.

Based on specific information, the anti-smuggling unit of the Manipur police commandos, in conjunction with the Senapati district police, raided the KSTC waste dumping site under Senapati Police Station.

They arrested the two smugglers, later identified as Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34), both from Assam.

During the operation, police seized Brown Sugar (828 grams including the weight of soap cases), a four-wheeler, and two mobile handsets, from their possession.

Police handed over the arrested individuals and seized items to the concerned police station. They have registered a case under the NDPS Act 1985 against the suspects.

