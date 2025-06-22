Guwahati: The United States advises its citizens to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to India, citing prevalent concerns over crime and terrorism.

This Level 2 travel advisory highlights the potential for violent crime, including sexual assault at tourist locations, and the risk of terrorist attacks that can occur with little to no warning, targeting public areas like transportation hubs, markets, and government facilities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Within this broader advisory, Manipur stands out as a particular area of concern.

The U.S. State Department explicitly advises Americans not to travel to Manipur due to the ongoing threat of violence and crime.

The state continues to grapple with extensive ethnic-based conflict, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which has led to widespread violence and significant community displacement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Attackers regularly target Indian government installations, contributing to the volatile security situation.

Beyond Manipur, the U.S. government urges travelers to reconsider travel to the broader Northeastern states.

While the region has seen a notable decline in insurgency-related incidents over the past decade, ethnic insurgent groups occasionally commit violent acts, including bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets in some areas.

Recent reports indicate no violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.

However, U.S. government employees must obtain prior approval to visit Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, and for travel outside the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, the report added.

The U.S. government’s ability to provide emergency services to its citizens remains limited in India’s rural areas, including stretches from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.

Due to these risks, U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization to travel to these regions.

Travelers to India face specific warnings regarding legal compliance: carrying satellite phones or GPS devices is illegal, potentially leading to severe penalties, including fines of up to $200,000 or three years’ imprisonment. Authorities also advise women not to travel alone.

The U.S. government encourages all travelers to review personal security plans, remain alert to their surroundings, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for alerts and emergency assistance.

They also recommend reviewing the India Country Security Report from the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) and preparing a contingency plan, including comprehensive travel insurance with evacuation assistance, medical coverage, and trip cancellation options.

Specific “Do Not Travel” warnings also apply to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except eastern Ladakh and Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The India-Pakistan border, excluding the Attari-Wagah crossing in Punjab, also carries a “Do Not Travel” advisory due to the potential for armed conflict and a strong military presence.

Additionally, parts of Central and East India, spanning from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal, carry a “Do Not Travel” warning due to the presence of Maoist extremist groups, or “Naxalites,” who continue to carry out sporadic attacks on government targets and security forces in rural areas.

Violations of Indian immigration laws, particularly concerning land border crossings from Nepal, can also result in serious penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines.