Imphal An underground group, the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) has called for a 15-hour general strike boycotting India’s Republic Day celebrations 2025 on January 26 from 1 am to 4 pm in the state.

In denunciation of independence nation Manipur’s merger into India, Sanajaoba Meitei, NRFM information & publicity secretary, in a statement, called upon the general masses to stand unitedly stay indoors, and boycott the R-Day celebrations across the state.

The outfit is protesting against the merger of the independent nation Manipur into the Indian Union in 1949.

However, the emergency services including media, medical, water supplies, fire services, religious ceremonies, and electricity will be exempted from the strike, the outfit states.

The outfit alleged that India has been scheming to create chaos in this border state and disregarding the rights of the people which could be comprehended from various issues including man-made barriers and divide and rule polity being applied.

Notably, the NRFM came into existence on September 11, 2011. It was previously known as the United Revolutionary Front.

With the calling for boycotting R-Day by the NRFM, altogether, 8 insurgent outfits announced a total shutdown on January 26 in the state.