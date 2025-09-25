Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, urged state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to revoke the state government’s recent notification prohibiting the registration of deeds for the transfer of land from indigenous people to outsiders.

The Land Resources Department of the Manipur government issued the notification on September 18, 2025, to safeguard indigenous land rights in the state.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the UNC stated that the notification prescribing procedures for the sale, purchase, and registration of land in the state undermines the provisions of Article 371C of the Constitution. Article 371C vests all scheduled matters related to the hill areas under the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) in Manipur.

The Naga outfit further pointed out that the HAC order, promulgated in 1972 by then President V.V. Giri, remains in force. The tribal land in the hill areas follows customary practices, with ownership resting in individuals, clans, chiefs, or communities. The UNC noted that only certain areas in Moreh, Churachandpur, Chandel, and Khoupum valley fall under the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, 1960.

The memorandum states, “No law governs the sale of tribal lands in the hill areas. Making the notification applicable across Manipur without referencing Article 371C is unconstitutional and illegal.”

The UNC also warned in the memorandum that implementing the notification without considering tribal rights could cause “social upheavals and unrest.” It urged the Governor to intervene and direct the Land Resources Department to revisit the policy in line with constitutional provisions.

The notification, issued on September 18, requires those intending to purchase land to first apply through the deputy commissioner of the concerned district.

The deputy commissioner’s office will verify applications before forwarding them to the Land Resources Department.

An internal committee will scrutinize the applications further and present them to a panel of officers for final recommendations.

The notification also requires that any land transaction above Rs 2 lakhs must be completed via cheque or direct account transfer to ensure financial transparency.

Officials also clarified that the directive falls under the Manipur Regulation of Sale Deed Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2023.