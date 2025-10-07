Imphal: As part of the implementation of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, Tribal Village Vision 2030, and the preparation of Village Action Plans (VAPs), officials adopted two villages in Churachandpur district of Manipur for the first time.

The events took place on Monday and were officially reported on Tuesday.

Officials conducted the adoption programs, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, at the Chief’s compound in Muallum Village and the Community Hall in Sumchinvum Village, both in the Singngat Tribal Development (TD) Block.

The initiative marked a significant step toward empowering tribal communities through inclusive governance and participatory development.

Villagers, primarily from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community, along with Adi Sathis and Adi Karmayogis, took part in a transect walk as part of the Adi Sewa Parv observance in the Singngat Block.

During the walk, community members gathered data relevant to their villages and took part in participatory exercises to assess existing infrastructure.

They worked together to map their current facilities and identify future needs using social and resource mapping, visually representing their findings on chart paper.

The Village Action Plan for Sumchinvum Village outlined the need for improved infrastructure, including street solar lighting, transformer upgrades, borewells for water supply, an SHG office, a Village Authority office, a waiting shed, black-topped roads, and public toilets.

Meanwhile, the plan for Muallum Village proposed setting up library centres, a primary health centre, a fire station, borewells, pucca drainage systems, street solar lights, water tanks, MI dams, public toilets, and a marketing shed.

Samuel T. Lhungdim, SDO/BDO of the Singngat Sub-Division in Churachandpur, supervised the entire program.

The event saw participation from Rex Lengen, SDC of the Singngat SDO Office, along with staff from multiple government departments such as PHED, Forest, Medical, ICDS-SW, Education, SHG (MSRLM), PWD, Agriculture, and CAF & PD. Also in attendance were block master trainers, Adi Sathis, Adi Sahiyogis, social workers, village chiefs, members of Village Authorities, and nearly 200 gram sabha members.

The initiative emphasized grassroots participation, transparency, and community-led planning, highlighting the government’s commitment to transforming tribal villages through collaborative and merit-based development efforts.